Google's new AI-powered dictation app can work without internet

Google has launched a new app, "Google AI Edge Eloquent," for iOS. The innovative tool is designed to take on popular competitors like Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper. The app is free to download and uses Google's Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models for real-time dictation on your phone. It also provides live transcription and automatically cleans up text by removing filler words such as "um" and "ah."

User features The app can pull specific keywords, names, and jargon The new app comes with various text transformation options such as "Key points," "Formal," "Short," and "Long." You can even switch to a local-only processing mode for privacy. The app can pull specific keywords, names, and jargon from your Gmail account if you want it to. Plus, there's an option to add custom words as well.

Session tracking It displays your words-per-minute speed The app also keeps a record of your transcription sessions and lets you search through them. It displays words dictated in the last session, your words-per-minute speed, and also the total number of words spoken. Google's App Store description for the app explains that it is "an advanced dictation app engineered to bridge the gap between natural speech and professional, ready-to-use text."

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