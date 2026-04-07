Google's new AI-powered dictation app can work without internet
What's the story
Google has launched a new app, "Google AI Edge Eloquent," for iOS. The innovative tool is designed to take on popular competitors like Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper. The app is free to download and uses Google's Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models for real-time dictation on your phone. It also provides live transcription and automatically cleans up text by removing filler words such as "um" and "ah."
User features
The app can pull specific keywords, names, and jargon
The new app comes with various text transformation options such as "Key points," "Formal," "Short," and "Long." You can even switch to a local-only processing mode for privacy. The app can pull specific keywords, names, and jargon from your Gmail account if you want it to. Plus, there's an option to add custom words as well.
Session tracking
It displays your words-per-minute speed
The app also keeps a record of your transcription sessions and lets you search through them. It displays words dictated in the last session, your words-per-minute speed, and also the total number of words spoken. Google's App Store description for the app explains that it is "an advanced dictation app engineered to bridge the gap between natural speech and professional, ready-to-use text."
Android integration
An Android version is in the works
Though the app is currently available only on iOS, its App Store description mentions an Android version. This version will reportedly offer "seamless Android integration," allowing it to be set as a default keyboard for system-wide access across any text field. The app will also have a floating button feature, like Wispr Flow on Android, for easy access to transcription from anywhere.