Google's open AI models cross 1B downloads
What's the story
Google's open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemma, has crossed the one billion downloads mark. The tech giant announced this achievement on social media, highlighting its vision for the Gemma family of models. "When we first introduced @GoogleGemma, our family of open models, our goal was to give developers the tools to build responsible, innovative AI applications anywhere," Google posted on X.
Developer engagement
'Gemma models have surpassed a billion downloads'
Google further emphasized the impact of Gemma on developers worldwide, saying, "Today, Gemma models have surpassed a billion downloads."
The company also noted that in just two years since its launch, developers have published over 100,000 variations of the model.
This has led to the creation of a vibrant innovation ecosystem known as "the Gemmaverse."
Practical uses
Gemma's impact on real-world applications
Gemma has been directly used by NASA, Satlyt, and Starcloud for image analysis in orbit.
The model has also been integrated into India's National Health Authority's Aarogya Setu 2.0 app to process complex medical reports into a standardized digital format.
Yale University and Google even used Gemma as the base for their AI model 'C2S-Scale,' which enables detailed analysis of single cells and has contributed to the discovery of new cancer treatment pathways validated in living cells.
Specialized models
MedGemma and DolphinGemma
Google has also developed a medical-focused AI model called MedGemma, which is being used by organizations around the world to build real-world clinical applications.
A joint research project between Georgia Institute of Technology and The Wild Dolphin Project even led to the creation of 'DolphinGemma,' an AI that can process complex sounds of dolphins and predict their sequences.
Community showcase
Awesome Gemma repository launched on GitHub
To celebrate the milestone of 1 billion downloads, Google has launched the Awesome Gemma repository on GitHub. This will serve as the official directory for the Gemmaverse and a community showcase for top community projects and developer tools.
In terms of open-source model downloads, Alibaba's Qwen in China leads with over 3 billion downloads.