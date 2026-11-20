Google taps Blue Origin to put data centers in space
What's the story
Blue Origin has announced a partnership with Google to launch data center satellites in 2029. The mission will use Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket as part of Google's Project Suncatcher program. The project, which was unveiled about a year ago, aims to create scalable orbiting data centers and is considered one of Google's research "moonshots."
Project details
New Glenn will carry satellites with computing capacity
The New Glenn rocket will carry satellites with computing capacity similar to that of a data center rack into Sun-synchronous orbit.
This will allow them to harness nearly continuous solar energy.
Travis Beals, Google's Senior Director of Project Suncatcher, said the project is "a long-term moonshot to scale AI infrastructure in space by tapping into the abundant solar power in orbit."
Launch significance
The 2029 mission will be a technology demonstration
The 2029 mission will be a technology demonstration to test the networking of solar-powered satellites with AI chips and machine-learning compute in space.
The launch will use the smaller 7×2 variant of the New Glenn rocket, which has already been launched three times.
However, Google hasn't revealed who is building these several-ton satellites for the mission.
Future prospects
Can Google build orbital data centers without its own vehicle?
Google's long-term plan involves a large constellation of orbital data centers in the 2030s.
However, this ambition raises questions about whether a company can pursue such plans without its own launch vehicle.
The economic viability of these orbital data centers is still uncertain, but it is widely accepted that ultra-low-cost heavy-lift capability is essential to compete with terrestrial data centers.
Launch strategy
Will SpaceX be able to meet Google's launch needs?
Google's target price of $200 per kg for launches could be achieved with a fully optimized Starship V4, which is expected to have a lift capacity of around 200 metric tons to orbit.
However, SpaceX has been prioritizing its own payloads on Starship in recent months.
This could leave Google at the mercy of whatever Starship capacity and pricing SpaceX is willing to offer outside customers.
Alternative options
Blue Origin also working on its orbital data center constellation
The partnership with Blue Origin could be a strategic move by Google to secure its launch needs for the future.
By the 2030s, Blue Origin is expected to be flying a larger variant of its New Glenn rocket. However, this vehicle could be costlier than a fully reusable, high-cadence Starship.
Notably, Blue Origin is also working on its own orbital data center constellation called Project Sunrise.