De-Googled your Android phone? reCAPTCHA won't work for you
What's the story
Google's next-generation reCAPTCHA system is now tied to Google Play Services on Android devices. This means that if you're using a de-Googled phone, you'll automatically fail verification when challenged by the system. The new requirement forces users to run Google's proprietary app framework version 25.41.30 or higher just to prove they're human.
Verification method
The QR code scan process
When reCAPTCHA detects suspicious activity, it replaces the traditional image puzzles with a QR code scan. This process requires Play Services to run in the background and communicate with Google's servers. If you're using GrapheneOS or any other custom ROM that removes Google software, the verification fails. This new method has drawn criticism for its reliance on proprietary software and data transmission to Google servers.
Trust platform
Google Cloud Fraud Defense
Google recently unveiled its Google Cloud Fraud Defense at the Cloud Next event. The company pitched it as a trust platform for handling autonomous AI agents and traditional bots. However, critics have pointed out that proving your humanity now requires submitting to Google's proprietary surveillance. This dependency was quietly built over at least seven months before being flagged by a Reddit user on the degoogle subreddit.
Ecosystem control
Discrepancy between Android and iOS
Notably, Apple devices running iOS 16.4 or later can finish the same verification without installing any additional apps. Unlike Android users who refuse Play Services and get locked out, iPhone users aren't required to install Google software for passing this test. This discrepancy suggests that Google's move is more about ecosystem control than security.