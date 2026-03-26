'Pied Piper'? Google's new AI compression algorithm sparks internet jokes

Google has unveiled TurboQuant, an AI memory compression algorithm. Some on the internet have humorously suggested that if Google's AI researchers had a sense of humor, they would have named the breakthrough "Pied Piper." The name refers to the fictional start-up Pied Piper from HBO's Silicon Valley television series (2014-2019). On the show, Pied Piper's founders faced challenges such as competition from larger companies and fundraising as well as technology and product issues.

Twitter Post Guess 'who stole the Pied Piper codebase' Well, we all know who stole the Pied Piper codebase now https://t.co/Inv0nlMYnP — Monali (@monali_dambre) March 25, 2026

Technological advancement How does TurboQuant work? Just like Pied Piper's compression algorithm that reduced file sizes with near-lossless compression, Google's TurboQuant also focuses on extreme compression without quality loss. However, the latter is specifically applied to a major bottleneck in AI systems. Google Research describes the tech as a novel way to shrink AI's working memory without affecting performance. It uses vector quantization to clear cache bottlenecks in AI processing, allowing more information retention while occupying less space and maintaining accuracy.

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Cost reduction Could lead to cheaper AI If implemented successfully, TurboQuant could significantly reduce the cost of running AI by cutting its runtime "working memory," the KV cache, by "at least 6x." Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince even likened this development to Google's DeepSeek moment. This reference alludes to efficiency gains made by a Chinese AI model trained at a fraction of the cost of its competitors on less powerful chips while still delivering competitive results.

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Ongoing development Still a lab breakthrough for now Despite its potential, TurboQuant is yet to be widely deployed and remains a lab breakthrough for now. Google plans to present their findings at the ICLR 2026 conference next month. They will also introduce two methods enabling this compression: PolarQuant, a quantization method, and QJL, a training and optimization method. These developments have already started generating excitement in the tech industry as they promise significant advancements in AI technology.