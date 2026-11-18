Google's Gemini app is changing how it handles your chats: instead of deleting them after 72 hours, it'll now keep temporary chats for about two months, even if you turn chat history off.

Google says this update is meant to boost safety and security.

For context, OpenAI may keep temporary chats in ChatGPT for up to 30 days, whereas Anthropic retains incognito chats in Claude for 30 days by default.