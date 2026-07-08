Google selects 20 startups from nearly 2,500 for Accelerator India
Technology
Google just announced its latest batch of 20 startups joining the Google for Startups Accelerator: India 2026.
These teams, chosen from nearly 2,500 applicants, will get hands-on support to build cool AI solutions and scale up their ideas.
Startups get Google AI and mentorship
These startups will tap into Google's AI tools, get mentorship from industry experts, and the focus is on solving real problems (think climate change, healthcare, finance, and making life easier for developers) while helping India's tech scene keep growing.