Google sets August 31, 2026 deadline for Chrome Manifest V2

Manifest V2 extensions removed, not reinstallable

On August 31, 2026, all Manifest V2 extensions will disappear from the Chrome Web Store and stop getting updates, even if you already have them installed on Chrome version 138 or earlier.

You won't be able to reinstall them on new devices or browsers once they're gone from the store, so if you're attached to any old favorites, it might be time to look for alternatives.