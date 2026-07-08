Google sets August 31, 2026 deadline for Chrome Manifest V2
Google has set August 31, 2026, as the date when Chrome will permanently drop support for Manifest V2 extensions.
This wraps up a long switch to Manifest V3, which promises better security and performance but limits some features, especially things like ad blockers that many people rely on.
The phaseout started in July 2025 when Google first disabled V2 extensions and closed workarounds.
Manifest V2 extensions removed, not reinstallable
On August 31, 2026, all Manifest V2 extensions will disappear from the Chrome Web Store and stop getting updates, even if you already have them installed on Chrome version 138 or earlier.
You won't be able to reinstall them on new devices or browsers once they're gone from the store, so if you're attached to any old favorites, it might be time to look for alternatives.