Google settles $135 million Android lawsuit over unauthorized data collection

If you're eligible, check your mail or email for a code, then head to www.federalcellularclassaction.com to file your claim with your notice ID and confirmation code.

Didn't get a code? You can reach out at info@federalcellularclassaction.com.

With about 100 million people possibly in line, payouts could be up to $100 each (depending on how many folks file).

Final payments roll out after June 23, 2026; just make sure your info is accurate so you don't miss out!