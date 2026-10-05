Google settles $135 million Android lawsuit over unauthorized data collection
Technology
Google just settled a $135 million lawsuit over claims it collected Android users' data without permission, even when phones weren't in use and were on mobile networks.
If you've used an Android device with cellular data since November 12, 2017, you might be eligible for a payout.
Eligible users file claim at federalcellularclassaction.com
If you're eligible, check your mail or email for a code, then head to www.federalcellularclassaction.com to file your claim with your notice ID and confirmation code.
Didn't get a code? You can reach out at info@federalcellularclassaction.com.
With about 100 million people possibly in line, payouts could be up to $100 each (depending on how many folks file).
Final payments roll out after June 23, 2026; just make sure your info is accurate so you don't miss out!