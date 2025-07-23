Google showcases AI-powered apps by Indian startups at I/O Connect
At Google's I/O Connect India in Bengaluru, eight homegrown startups grabbed the spotlight by building creative apps with Google's AI.
Sarvam wowed with Sarvam-Translate, which uses Google's Gemma 3 to translate into 22 Indian languages and already handles over a lakh requests every week.
Other standouts included CoRover's BharatGPT for custom chatbots, Invideo's tool that turns text prompts into videos, Entri's AI-powered language support for learners, and Nykaa's visual search on its fashion platform.
Toonsutra makes webcomics more immersive
Toonsutra is making webcomics more fun by adding music and character voices using Gemini 2.5 Pro and Lyria 2.
Plus, Google announced the next round of its Startups Accelerator: Apps program—this initiative has already helped more than 230 Indian startups grow over the past decade.