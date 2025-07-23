Google showcases AI-powered apps by Indian startups at I/O Connect Technology Jul 23, 2025

At Google's I/O Connect India in Bengaluru, eight homegrown startups grabbed the spotlight by building creative apps with Google's AI.

Sarvam wowed with Sarvam-Translate, which uses Google's Gemma 3 to translate into 22 Indian languages and already handles over a lakh requests every week.

Other standouts included CoRover's BharatGPT for custom chatbots, Invideo's tool that turns text prompts into videos, Entri's AI-powered language support for learners, and Nykaa's visual search on its fashion platform.