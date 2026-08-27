Google starts $15B Visakhapatnam data center with Adani and Airtel
Google has started building a massive $15 billion data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, its biggest outside the US
Teaming up with Adani Enterprises and Bharti Airtel, Google moved fast on this project after announcing it in October 2025.
Alexander Smith, principal for global infrastructure, Asia-Pacific at Google, credited India's "single window mechanism" for speeding things up.
Vizag to boost India's AI corridor
Vizag was picked for its secure spot and subsea cable connections, making it perfect for big tech projects.
The new data center is set to boost India's "AI corridor" and will open its first phase by mid-2028.
Alongside tech upgrades, Google's pitching in locally too, improving power supplies, conserving water, and explaining to local fishermen communities the benefits of using GPS for better returns.
With other giants like Reliance investing here too, India's quickly becoming a global tech hub.