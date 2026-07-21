Google starts counting Android backups toward users' Google Account storage
Technology
Heads up: Google will soon start counting your Android backups (like texts, call logs, and device settings) toward your Google Account's storage.
This kicks in after a 45-day grace period, so your usual 15GB of free space (or whatever plan you have) might fill up faster than before.
Backups pause and Android 9 options
If you go over your storage limit, automatic backups will pause until you clear space or upgrade.
The good news? If you're on Android nine or newer, you'll get new options to pick what gets backed up and tools to easily manage or free up space through Google One.