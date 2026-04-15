Google starts crackdown on back button hijacking June 15 2026
Technology
Starting June 15, 2026, Google will crack down on "back button hijacking": those annoying tricks that stop you from going back to the previous page and instead bounce you somewhere unexpected.
The update is all about making browsing smoother and building more trust in the sites you visit.
Sites face spam penalties, ranking loss
Sites caught using back button hijacking could get hit with spam penalties or lose their spot in search results.
Google's telling website owners to clean up any sneaky scripts or dodgy plugins before the new rules kick in.
If a site gets flagged, there's a way for owners to fix things through Google Search Console, so everyone has a fair shot at getting back on track.