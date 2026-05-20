Why Google has been sued by an ex-AI engineer

Google is facing a lawsuit from an AI engineer who claims he was wrongfully terminated after protesting the tech giant's work with the Israeli government, The Guardian has reported. The engineer, who has Palestinian roots, distributed flyers at Google's DeepMind London offices condemning its military AI support to forces committing alleged genocide. He also urged his colleagues to unionize against this practice.

Whistleblower allegations Engineer claims he was acting as whistleblower The engineer's lawsuit, filed with the UK's employment tribunal, claims that Google discriminated against his belief in non-complicity with war crimes. He claims he was acting as a whistleblower by emailing and leafleting colleagues about Google's 2025 decision to drop its commitment not to pursue harmful weapons and surveillance violating international norms. He was reportedly laid off in September after meetings with human resources where Google concluded he had resigned, which he denies.

Company stance At least 10 people have quit over ethical concerns Google DeepMind has disputed the engineer's account, saying it "does not accurately reflect the facts." However, an insider at DeepMind revealed that the 2025 change to Google's AI principles fueled staff concern. The source said to The Guardian they know of at least 10 people who have quit as a matter of principle due to less ethical uses of AI technology.

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Public outcry Protests against Google's deal with Israel The lawsuit comes amid growing public resistance against AI. Protests have erupted over Google and Amazon's $1.2 billion cloud computing deal with the Israeli government, which was credited by Israeli officials for enabling "phenomenal things [to] happen in combat, which constitute a significant part of victory." Last month, hundreds of Google workers also demanded a ban on US government use of its AI for classified defense work.

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