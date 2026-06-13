Google sues Chinese cybercrime network using AI for financial scams

Cybercrime scale

Group has used over 9,000 fake websites

Outsider Enterprise has been accused of financially scamming "hundreds of thousands of victims," with losses running into millions. The group has used 9,000 fake websites and one million fraudulent web domains in its operations. In just two weeks, they sent 2.5 million texts to Android users, Google said. The company also noted that Android users flagged 55,000 spam texts in just two weeks last May, more than two text spam complaints a minute.