Google teases Pixel 11 Pro Fold before August 12 preorders
Technology
Google just dropped a teaser for its Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and pre-orders start August 12, right before the big Made by Google 2026 event.
The video gives a peek at the phone's fresh look, featuring a pill-shaped camera cutout and a glowing "G" logo.
The caption hints, "To switch phones, you have to be open to what's new. And to what opens."
Preorders begin 7am PT
Pre-orders go live at 7am PT/10am ET/2pm GMT, with the main event happening later that day.
Unlike last year's super-short window for the previous foldable, this time you'll get more than just an hour to snag one.
Expect new hardware and software reveals from Google during its showcase.