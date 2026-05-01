Google tests 2 AI ad formats to personalize online shopping
Google is testing two new ad formats powered by Google AI, aiming to make your online shopping faster and more personal.
These ads mix detailed product information with smart, AI-generated explanations, so you can decide what to buy with more confidence.
According to Google, 75% of users say they're making quicker decisions using the new AI Mode in Search.
And don't worry, all these ads are clearly marked as "Sponsored."
Google's direct offers and ad formats
The fresh ad types, Conversational Discovery Ads and AI-Powered Shopping Ads, respond directly to your search or browsing style, offering tailored suggestions or quick product summaries made by AI.
Plus, Google's Direct Offers program is getting an upgrade: think bundled discounts, native checkout for UCP merchants, and even travel deals built right into trip planning with a little help from AI.
The ad formats are being tested, while some Direct Offers features are rolling out soon to make shopping smoother for everyone.