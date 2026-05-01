Google tests 2 AI ad formats to personalize online shopping

Google's direct offers and ad formats

The fresh ad types, Conversational Discovery Ads and AI-Powered Shopping Ads, respond directly to your search or browsing style, offering tailored suggestions or quick product summaries made by AI.

Plus, Google's Direct Offers program is getting an upgrade: think bundled discounts, native checkout for UCP merchants, and even travel deals built right into trip planning with a little help from AI.

The ad formats are being tested, while some Direct Offers features are rolling out soon to make shopping smoother for everyone.