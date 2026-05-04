Google tests Gemini redesign with pill-shaped prompt, voice input

Gemini adds updated icons, model switcher

You'll notice updated icons with softer outlines and an easier way to switch between AI models using a drop-down in the top-left corner.

The account switcher has moved to the bottom of the menu for quicker access, and iOS users are starting to get the cool new Liquid Glass feature, though it's rolling out gradually.

The redesign is live on Mac, is being tested on Android and the web, and is all about making Gemini feel more intuitive across devices.