Google Threat Intelligence infiltrates TeamPCP with undercover researcher Austin Larsen

Larsen infiltrated TeamPCP after Google followed a trail of operational security lapses allegedly made by one of the two Australians now accused of being part of the hacker group.

Larsen gained access to a server where TeamPCP stored stolen credentials, and Google used that information to warn victims.

Someone within TeamPCP's core circle was using an AI tool to develop a zero-day exploit targeting widely used login software, and the exploit could have allowed the hackers to bypass two-factor authentication.

The company also received intelligence from ShinyHunters, and investigators later linked a key hacker to a Gmail account and found that the group's stolen credentials were being backed up to a Google Drive associated with that account.

The findings were passed to the FBI, and about a month later Australian police arrested the alleged hacker.