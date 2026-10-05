Google to hold August 12 event unveiling Pixel 11 lineup
Google will announce its big "Made by Google" event for August 12, where the new Pixel 11 lineup will make its debut.
Expect four phones this year: Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pro, Pro XL, and a base model, all promising faster performance, better cameras, and more storage.
The entry model is reported to start at $899 with 256GB (no more 128GB option).
Pixel phones get Tensor G6 chip
If you're eyeing the top-tier gear, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could cross $2,000 for the maxed-out version.
Also launching: the Pixel Watch 5 with improved battery life and a snappy Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip.
All phones get Google's latest Tensor G6 chip and a new LED light module on the phone's camera bar with an LED light that could illuminate different colors based on notification or when the phone is charging, pretty handy!
The event streams live on August 12 at 3pm PST.