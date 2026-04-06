Google to launch $15B Vizag data center on April 28
What's the story
Google will officially start the construction of its $15 billion data center hub in Andhra Pradesh on April 28. The project, which is the largest single foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, was announced after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Google and the state government last October. The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Google's top executives including Thomas Kurian.
Project details
Data centers to come up in Visakhapatnam
The $15 billion investment will go into building three data center campuses near Visakhapatnam. The locations are Adavivaram village in Visakhapatnam district, Tarluvada village in the same district, and Rambilli in Anakapalli district. Raiden Infotech India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Google, has been given the land for this project. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allotted a total of 601.4 acres for these hubs to Adani Infra Limited on behalf of Raiden Infotech India.
Tech infrastructure
Asia's largest data center hub
The three data centers will have a combined capacity of 1 GW and are expected to be operational by July 2028. They will feature advanced technologies such as high-capacity submarine cables, dedicated cable landing stations, and metro fiber lines. The project is being implemented in partnership with Adani Infra (India) Limited.
Global reach
Expansion of Google's global data center network
With this new project, Google will expand its global data center network to 12 countries. The company already has data centers in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland Germany, Belgium and Chile. The Visakhapatnam hub is expected to be Asia's largest and will give a major boost to India's digital infrastructure.