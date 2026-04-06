Google to launch $15B Vizag data center on April 28

Google will officially start the construction of its $15 billion data center hub in Andhra Pradesh on April 28. The project, which is the largest single foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, was announced after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Google and the state government last October. The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Google's top executives including Thomas Kurian.

Project details Data centers to come up in Visakhapatnam The $15 billion investment will go into building three data center campuses near Visakhapatnam. The locations are Adavivaram village in Visakhapatnam district, Tarluvada village in the same district, and Rambilli in Anakapalli district. Raiden Infotech India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Google, has been given the land for this project. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allotted a total of 601.4 acres for these hubs to Adani Infra Limited on behalf of Raiden Infotech India.

Tech infrastructure Asia's largest data center hub The three data centers will have a combined capacity of 1 GW and are expected to be operational by July 2028. They will feature advanced technologies such as high-capacity submarine cables, dedicated cable landing stations, and metro fiber lines. The project is being implemented in partnership with Adani Infra (India) Limited.

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