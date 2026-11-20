Google to launch Project Suncatcher solar satellites powering AI chips
Google is sending its Project Suncatcher AI satellites into space with help from Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, aiming for a 2029 launch.
These satellites will use solar power collected in space to run Google's AI chips, which could take some pressure off Earth's energy resources and make AI more efficient.
Blue Origin secures heavy lift contract
This is Blue Origin's big heavy-lift contract, giving the company a boost after some tough times.
A test satellite already survived harsh space conditions on a SpaceX rocket last month.
Project Suncatcher is part of a bigger push by Google, SpaceX, and others to build orbital data centers that meet growing AI demands while keeping things greener with solar energy.