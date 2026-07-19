Google to open-source its 3D emoji collection for developers, creators
What's the story
In a move to celebrate World Emoji Day, Google has announced that it will open-source its 3D emoji collection. The tech giant shared insights into the design process of these unique pictograms and their intention behind making them publicly available. The company said it is giving away raw. OBJ files to the community so they can use them in immersive VR worlds, indie apps, or even weird memes.
Design challenges
Google's 3D emoji journey
The design of 3D emojis comes with its own set of challenges, which Google has been tackling.
The company had launched its Noto Emoji 3D collection in May. However, the release was met with negative reactions from users.
Despite the criticism, Google is now giving away these unique digital symbols for anyone to use and modify as they see fit.
Developer opportunities
Opportunities for developers
Google's decision to open-source its 3D emoji collection is a major opportunity for developers.
The raw. OBJ files can be used to create immersive virtual reality worlds or indie applications.
However, the exact use cases of these emojis in such projects remain unclear.
Still, this move by Google could pave the way for new and innovative uses of digital symbols in tech development.