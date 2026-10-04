Google to reveal Pixel 11 lineup August 12 from $899
Technology
Google is about to reveal its new Pixel 11 lineup at the Made by Google event on August 12.
Expect four models this year, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all promising faster performance, upgraded cameras, and more storage.
The starting price is $899 for the base model with at least 256GB of space.
Pixel event teases multiple devices
The phones run on the new Tensor G6 chip and feature a fresh LED light on the camera bar for notifications. The Pro Fold could top $2,000 and pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Google's also launching Pixel Watch 5 with a bigger battery and improved chip, plus possible teases of a Pixel Tag tracker, smart glasses, or even Googlebooks.
Catch it all live on YouTube at 3pm PST (6pm EST).