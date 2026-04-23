Google to unveil 8th-generation TPUs for AI applications and services

Google opens TPUs to Anthropic, Meta

With demand for faster, more efficient AI growing, Google is making its TPUs available to big names like Anthropic and Meta.

The company also promoted Amin Vahdat as the chief technologist of AI infrastructure, signaling a serious push into smarter, localized computing.

Google plans to unveil the chips at a company event in Las Vegas this week, highlighting how tech giants are racing to power the next wave of AI innovation.