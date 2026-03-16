Google Translate adds new home screen widgets for faster access

What's new in version 10.8

The Clipboard widget lets you instantly translate anything you've copied, while Camera, Live Translate, and Practice bring features that used to be buried in app shortcuts right to your fingertips.

The Voice tile is sticking around as it was. Plus, the Saved Translations widget keeps its colorful Material You look for a smooth experience across all eight widgets in version 10.8.

This update follows last year's Gemini changes and is all about making Google Translate quicker and more accessible for everyone.