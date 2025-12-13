Google Translate now does real-time headphone translation
Google just dropped a beta feature in its Translate app that lets you hear live translations in over 70 languages—straight through your regular headphones (as long as they have a mic).
It's out now for Android users in the US, Mexico, and India.
What's cool about Gemini live translation?
Just tap "Live translate" in the app and you'll get spoken translations plus on-screen text.
Gemini keeps the speaker's tone and emphasis to create more natural translations.
You can let it auto-detect languages or pick pairs like English-Spanish or Hindi yourself.
How does it actually work?
Gemini listens to live audio and delivers context-aware translations that understand slang, idioms, and casual speech—not just word-for-word stuff.
It's free inside Google Translate (no extra charges), with iOS support and more countries coming next year.