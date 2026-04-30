Google TV to get YouTube Shorts in US this summer
Technology
Google TV is about to feel a lot fresher: YouTube Shorts will soon show up right on your home screen, so you can watch bite-sized videos without opening another app.
The YouTube Shorts home-screen row will roll out to Google TV devices in the US this summer.
Gemini tools and Google Photos updates
Gemini-powered tools like Nano Banana (for voice-controlled image edits) and Veo (to help you make videos by describing what you want) are coming first to TCL Google TVs.
Plus, Google Photos is adding voice search, a Remix feature for creative photo styles, and dynamic slideshows, with some features launching in the US first, and slideshows going global.