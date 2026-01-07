Google TV's Gemini AI just got a major upgrade at CES 2026

Google is bringing fresh Gemini AI features to Google TV, starting with select TCL devices, including flagship models like the QM9K, and rolling out to more devices soon. The goal? Make watching and interacting on big screens way smarter and more fun.

Smarter searches, deeper dives Gemini now lets you search using visuals—think high-res pics, video clips, and even live sports updates right on your TV.

Plus, the new "Deep Dives" feature gives you narrated, interactive explainers on complex topics, so you can actually learn something cool while you watch.

Next-level photo & media magic You can now ask Gemini to find specific photos in your Google Photos library and remix them into different art styles or create cinematic slideshows.

Feeling creative? The AI can generate images or videos from your prompts, and you can upload photos from your phone to the TV for editing by scanning a QR code—perfect for sharing or just having some fun.