Google unveils 5 clean energy projects across India accelerating renewables

One highlight is Google's Solar API, which will help more than 300 million Indian buildings figure out their solar potential quickly, making it simpler for people to go solar at home.

In Telangana, Google is working with Mitti Labs to help rice farmers cut water use and methane emissions with a smart farming technique tracked by satellites.

Plus, Google's teaming up with ReNew Power on a big solar project in Rajasthan and backing four Indian startups through the inaugural Google DeepMind Accelerator: AI for the Planet to support four Indian climate-tech startups.