Google unveils Agentic SecOps, linking $32B Wiz acquisition to AI
Google just announced a huge push into cybersecurity called Agentic SecOps. Revealed at Cloud Next 2026, the plan is all about using AI to stay ahead of hackers who are getting more advanced every year.
Alphabet acquired Wiz in March 2026 for $32 billion, as part of this, Alphabet acquired Wiz (a cybersecurity company formed in 2020, known for its easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents) to help roll out new AI agents that can spot and stop threats before they become a problem.
Gemini AI cuts threat hunting time
Agentic SecOps uses Google's Gemini AI to scan for new cyber threats and shut them down fast. Wiz's tech adds another layer by protecting cloud platforms across different vendors.
Big names like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte say they're already seeing better security and less risk, with Deloitte reporting increased analyst efficiency by more than 60%, threat hunts across billions of logs dropping from hours to seconds, and detection rule generation taking minutes instead of weeks.
This marks a major step toward making cybersecurity smarter (and way more proactive) using AI.