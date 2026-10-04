Google unveils Agentic SecOps, linking $32B Wiz acquisition to AI

Google just announced a huge push into cybersecurity called Agentic SecOps. Revealed at Cloud Next 2026, the plan is all about using AI to stay ahead of hackers who are getting more advanced every year.

Alphabet acquired Wiz in March 2026 for $32 billion, as part of this, Alphabet acquired Wiz (a cybersecurity company formed in 2020, known for its easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents) to help roll out new AI agents that can spot and stop threats before they become a problem.