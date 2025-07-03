Google unveils AI gems for Workspace customization

TL;DR

AI Gems are here to cut down on repetitive prompts and make your workflow less of a grind.

They'll show up alongside Gemini's existing help, with the rollout wrapping up in about two weeks for most users.

Teachers aren't left out—Google Classroom is getting similar AI tools so educators can build their own custom helpers based on class materials.

These Gems run on Google's Gemini AI, so they fit right into your favorite apps and routines.

Whether you need help sorting support tickets or reviewing marketing drafts, you can set up specialized flows that save time and keep things moving smoothly.