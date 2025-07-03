Heatwaves threaten global dairy production
Rising heatwaves aren't just uncomfortable—they're making it harder for cows to produce milk.
A new study tracking 130,000 cows over 12 years found that when temperatures go above 26°C (wet-bulb), daily milk output drops by about 0.5%, and the effect can linger for up to 10 days.
By mid-century, this could add up to a 4% dip in daily milk production worldwide—a big deal for the roughly 150 million families who rely on dairy farming.
South Asia, a key region for future milk supply, is especially at risk as heatwaves become more common.
While solutions like shading and cooling systems help, they only reduce heat stress by about 40% when things get really hot.
Researchers say it's time for broader action—like improving animal comfort overall—to keep dairy farming sustainable as our planet heats up.