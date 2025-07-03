Next Article

Technology • Jul 03, 2025 Heatwaves threaten global dairy production

Rising heatwaves aren't just uncomfortable—they're making it harder for cows to produce milk.

A new study tracking 130,000 cows over 12 years found that when temperatures go above 26°C (wet-bulb), daily milk output drops by about 0.5%, and the effect can linger for up to 10 days.

By mid-century, this could add up to a 4% dip in daily milk production worldwide—a big deal for the roughly 150 million families who rely on dairy farming.