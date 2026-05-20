Google unveils biggest 25-year search update, Gemini 3.5 Flash AI

Search adds AI suggestions and agents

The Search box now stretches for longer questions and gives AI-powered suggestions alongside regular results.

New "Search agents" can keep an eye on blogs or shopping sites for you and send alerts when something matches what you want; pretty handy for snagging deals or tracking news.

These features are coming soon for information agents for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users, while Google's conversational AI Mode (plus Gmail and Photos integrations) is being expanded now to more than 200 countries across 98 languages.