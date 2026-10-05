Google unveils conversational search with background agents and agentic coding
Technology
At its I/O 2026 event, Google announced a bunch of new AI features for Search, aiming to make it feel more like chatting with a helpful assistant.
The redesigned AI Search box now lets you ask questions in a conversational way, and information agents can track topics for you in the background, while agentic coding can help build simple apps, right inside Search.
Google's Gemini 3.5 flash powers upgrades
These upgrades are powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model and AI Mode is launching globally.
If you have Google AI Pro or Ultra, you will get early access to information agents this summer.
Plus, it is now easier to book local services in Search, and shop with the new Universal Cart: no more jumping between different sites or apps.