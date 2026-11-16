Google unveils 'Create my widget' beta for Pixel 10/11 users
Google just dropped a beta for "Create My Widget" on Pixel 10 and 11 phones.
Following the November 2026 Pixel Drop announcement, this feature lets you build your own widgets using Gemini Intelligence, right from the Play Store.
It's available in English in Australia, Canada, India, the UK and the US.
Long press home screen for widgets
Getting started is easy: just long-press your home screen for Widgets and hit "Create."
You can link it with apps like Calendar or pull in web data for real-time updates. There are options for countdowns and daily snapshots too.
The beta gives an early look at some pretty flexible personalization before it rolls out more widely soon.