Google unveils Docs live voice editor powered by Gemini AI
Technology
Google just announced Docs Live at its I/O 2026 keynote, a new AI-powered feature for documents that lets you create and edit documents simply by talking.
Powered by Gemini AI, it takes care of typing and organizing, making document work faster and way more convenient.
Docs Live pulls data and formats
Docs Live can generate presentation points, pull info from resumes or emails, and handle formatting like tables or bold text, all through voice commands.
Sundar Pichai shared that in the future you'll be able to edit whole documents hands-free.
The feature is expected to roll out this summer for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with similar tools also planned for Gmail and other Google platforms.