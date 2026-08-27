Google unveils Fitbit Air for Pokemon Sleep and Google Health
Technology
Google just unveiled a special-edition Fitbit Air made for the Pokemon Sleep app, where your sleep actually helps you discover more Pokemon.
This new device syncs with Google Health and Pokemon Sleep, tracking daily movement, heart rate, cardio load, sleep duration, and sleep quality, all as part of Pokemon's 30th anniversary celebration.
Fitbit Air $129 ships Sept 15
The special Fitbit Air syncs with both Google Health and Pokemon Sleep to track your movement, heart rate, and sleep quality.
It's up for pre-order now at $129; shipping starts September 15 on the Google Store and Target.
For those who want something simpler, the standard version launched in May for $99.