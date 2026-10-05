Google unveils Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next event

The platform comes with handy tools like MCP support and a better Agent Development Kit to help developers create and scale their AI projects smoothly.

For security, there's now Agent Identity (think digital ID cards for bots) plus an Agent Simulation tool so you can test everything before going live.

Once your agent is ready, you can launch it in the Gemini Enterprise app using simple no-code or low-code options like Agent Studio, and Google says managing permissions and keeping things secure should be much simpler now.