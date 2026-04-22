Google unveils Gemini Enterprise and upgrades Vertex AI for businesses
Google is going all-in on AI for businesses. At a Las Vegas cloud event, Google introduced Gemini Enterprise, aiming to make advanced AI tools easier for companies to use.
With new upgrades to Vertex AI, businesses can now pick from a range of AI models, making this a major revenue move for the tech giant.
Google touts security for AI agents
What sets Google apart? It's rolling out stronger security and governance features for its AI agents, giving it an edge over competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic.
By focusing on building its own custom tech, Google has quickly landed big clients (like GE Appliances) and grown its market share to 14% by the end of 2025.
According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, these in-house developments are helping Google carve out a unique spot in the enterprise world.