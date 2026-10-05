Google unveils Gemini intelligence integrated into Android at I/O 2026

Gemini can automate stuff across different apps, like turning your grocery list into a delivery order or using photos to help with bookings, all while keeping you updated.

It's rolling out first on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones this summer.

Plus, you get handy new features: Gboard's Rambler makes voice-to-text smoother, Chrome Autofill gets smarter with your info, and Create My Widget lets you build custom widgets with AI (think personalized weather or meal-prep boards).