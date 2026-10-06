Google unveils Gemini intelligence to automate tasks on Android phones
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Intelligence at I/O 2026, aiming to make your Android phone way smarter.
With this new AI, you can automate stuff like planning trips or building shopping carts (no more hopping between apps).
It's rolling out first on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones this summer.
Progress updates, Rambler and widget creator
Gemini keeps you in the loop with progress updates and always asks before wrapping up a task.
There's also Gboard's Rambler for smoother voice-to-text and a tool called Create My Widget so you can design widgets using AI.
Chrome on Android gets smarter too, helping you research and compare content more easily.
By the end of 2026, expect these upgrades on watches, laptops, and even glasses.