Google unveils Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6 improving robot perception and autonomy
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6, an AI upgrade that helps robots think and move more like humans in real-world spaces.
Instead of just following basic routines, these robots can now understand their surroundings and make decisions on their own, so they're not stuck doing only simple tasks anymore.
Robots spot, count and avoid hazards
Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6 lets robots spot and count stuff even in messy rooms, thanks to sharper visual and spatial skills.
They can use multiple camera views to get the full picture, plan out what needs to be done, check their own work, dodge spills or hazards, and even avoid items over 20kg, all without constant human help.
This could mean safer, more reliable bots for everything from complex facilities to industrial facilities.