Google unveils Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6 improving robot perception and autonomy

Robots spot, count and avoid hazards

Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6 lets robots spot and count stuff even in messy rooms, thanks to sharper visual and spatial skills.

They can use multiple camera views to get the full picture, plan out what needs to be done, check their own work, dodge spills or hazards, and even avoid items over 20kg, all without constant human help.

This could mean safer, more reliable bots for everything from complex facilities to industrial facilities.