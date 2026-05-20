Google unveils Gemini Spark at I/O 2026 to organize files

Gemini Spark US rollout this summer

Gemini Spark rolls out this summer for U.S.-based Google AI Ultra subscribers, with global voice tools arriving in the coming weeks.

The updated app also cleans up your speech-to-text notes by removing filler words like "um" and "like," and can turn your spoken ideas into neat drafts or reformat text however you want, all part of Google's push to make AI even more useful on your Mac.