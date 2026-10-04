Google unveils Gemini TV updates at CES 2026 boosting personalization

Now you can tweak settings like brightness or sound just by asking out loud: no hunting through menus.

The new "Deep dives" feature lets you explore topics on-screen with extra visuals and info.

Plus, Gemini hooks into Google Photos so you can search your photos or turn them into cool slideshows right from the TV.

Creative types will love the new image editing tools powered by Veo and Nano Banana models. You can remix photos or make art directly on newer TCL TVs, with more Google TV devices coming soon.