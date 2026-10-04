Google unveils Gemini TV updates at CES 2026 boosting personalization
Technology
At CES 2026, Google unveiled Gemini updates for its TV platform: think sharper visuals, real-time sports updates, and smarter ways to interact with what you're watching.
It's all about making your screen time feel more personal and effortless.
Google TV voice control photo editing
Now you can tweak settings like brightness or sound just by asking out loud: no hunting through menus.
The new "Deep dives" feature lets you explore topics on-screen with extra visuals and info.
Plus, Gemini hooks into Google Photos so you can search your photos or turn them into cool slideshows right from the TV.
Creative types will love the new image editing tools powered by Veo and Nano Banana models. You can remix photos or make art directly on newer TCL TVs, with more Google TV devices coming soon.