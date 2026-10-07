Google unveils Gemini updates for Google TV at CES 2026
Google just dropped its new Gemini updates for Google TV at CES 2026, bringing some cool AI-powered features.
Now, your TV can show high-resolution imagery, video context, and real-time sports updates to answer your questions, and even let you change settings by just saying things like "the screen is too dim;" no more hunting through menus.
Deep dives and Google Photos upgrades
Gemini also adds "Deep dives" to help you explore topics visually (think learning about the Northern Lights with a photo of the lights and a Dive deeper option).
The Google Photos upgrade makes it easy to search for memories or remix photos with artistic styles, plus you can whip up cinematic slideshows right from your couch.
These features are rolling out first on the latest TCL TV models, but more devices will get them soon!