Google unveils Gemma 4 as open-source under Apache License 2.0
Google just rolled out Gemma 4, its newest AI model family, and this time, it's totally open-source under the Apache License 2.0.
That means anyone can use, tweak, or share it for free.
Unlike Gemini, which is a subscription-based closed product, Gemma 4 is all about making powerful AI more accessible, especially for those who want to run things locally and keep their data private.
Gemma 4 offers 4 model variants
Gemma 4 comes in four versions: two heavy-duty ones (26B and 31B) for big servers, and two lighter ones (E2B and E4B) built for phones and smart devices, even if you're offline.
It supports over 140 languages and handles everything from code generation to video and image processing.
Thanks to close collaboration with the Google Pixel team and mobile hardware leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek, Gemma 4 works smoothly across different devices, making advanced AI tools way easier to use without breaking the bank.