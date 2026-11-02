Google unveils 'Googlebook detachables' at Android Dev Summit 2026
Technology
At the Android Dev Summit 2026, Google announced it's bringing "Googlebook detachables" (devices with removable keyboards) to its lineup.
This move adds to their current clamshell and convertible models, like the Acer Googlebook 14, which can flip between laptop, tent, and tablet modes for $899.
Right now, some features only work in landscape mode, so there's room for improvement.
Leak hints Lenovo detachable Googlebook
A recent leak hints Lenovo could be the first to launch a detachable Googlebook with a kickstand and keyboard you can pop off.
If that happens, it could make future Android tablets feel a lot more like real laptops, definitely something to watch if you want more flexibility from your devices.