Google unveils Googlebook laptop platform with Magic Pointer and AI
Google just introduced Googlebook, its new laptop platform announced at The Android Show on May 14.
Aimed at people who want more power and smarter tech, Googlebooks pack high-end hardware and AI features like real-time image editing and Magic Pointer for quick actions.
Qualcomm is joining in to build some Googlebook models, shaking things up from their usual Windows laptops.
Major PC makers will make Googlebooks
Googlebooks aren't your typical Chromebooks: they're built for speed, direct access to Android apps and files, and can handle demanding tasks.
You'll see brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo making these with chip options from Qualcomm, Intel, or MediaTek.
Expect prices to start around $1,000, so these are definitely aimed at folks looking for a premium experience.