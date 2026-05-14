Google unveils Googlebook laptop platform with Magic Pointer and AI Technology May 14, 2026

Google just introduced Googlebook, its new laptop platform announced at The Android Show on May 14.

Aimed at people who want more power and smarter tech, Googlebooks pack high-end hardware and AI features like real-time image editing and Magic Pointer for quick actions.

Qualcomm is joining in to build some Googlebook models, shaking things up from their usual Windows laptops.