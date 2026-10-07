Google unveils Nano Banana 2.1 in Gemini 3 series
Technology
Google just dropped Nano Banana 2.1, its latest tool for creating and editing images, as part of the Gemini 3 series.
It's being integrated into the Gemini app and Google AI Studio, and stands out for making high-quality images while keeping costs super low (think around $0.0336 for a 1K image or $0.0756 for a 4K image).
Google's Nano Banana supports text edits
This model is all about flexibility: you can edit photos just by typing what you want changed, like swapping backgrounds or tweaking styles.
It handles crisp text in designs, pulls in information from Google Search to make smarter visuals, and lets you combine up to 14 reference pictures at once so your projects stay consistent but creative.